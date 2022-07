SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the City Heights neighborhood where a person was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a shooting at 37th and Polk Ave.

There is no word on the condition of the victim who was wounded by gunfire. Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.