Former San Diego firefighter helping with search & rescue efforts in Maui

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former San Diego firefighter is currently on a new mission in Maui.

Doug Nakama is working with FEMA's search and rescue team, helping with the relief efforts.

"When we were accessing the area right on the water line where the sea wall is, and you saw earlier videos of people jumping into the water; if I were there myself, I'd be doing the same thing," said Nakama.

Nakama's been to disaster zones from 9/11 to the Camp Fire in Paradise, as recently as Florida for Hurricane Ian with FEMA's urban search and rescue team. More than 90 people have died in the deadliest u-s wildfire in 100 years.

"It does kind of turn your head on somethings, that you go, 'Wow, you know, I can't believe the heat that came through here so fast that it just turn-buckled these iron, steel beams and everything else."

FEMA provides survivors with hotel rooms as they work out long-term housing plans. The agency says more than 140 search and rescue team members are on the island.

"What they're seeing is, anything that can go at a primary search, a secondary search, may have to pull up some debris to actually locate human remains."

Nakama says urban search and rescue's worked hard to support the mental health of those going into these disaster zones.

"For many folks it's not their first time, which is really good because you can help support some of the newer folks who come onboard that have never maybe encountered something like this."

Nakama says everyone on the island has appreciated the support coming from Hawaii and the mainland.

"Just the spirit of the Hawaiians that we know they'll come back stronger than ever."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as well as why the emergency sirens were not activated.

