San Diego sisters' family homes burned during Lahaina visit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three San Diego sisters visiting Lahaina are reflecting on a frantic search for loved ones and the fate of their family homes.

Cellphone video showed the windy scene last Tuesday morning at their two family homes in Lahaina, a day after sisters Kaitlyn and Kailee Abalos, and half-sister Breanna Kirchner, arrived in the area.

Fire crews battled the first flames that morning.

“We had heard there was a wildfire in Lahaina Luau that had been 100 percent contained at that point, so we decided to go to beach to get out of the house,” said Kirchner.

Kirchner’s stepfather and uncle joined them.

Hours later, at the beach, word of evacuations led to a frantic drive back toward Lahaina.

“We could see smoke. It looked like it was overtaking most of the sky in our view,” said Kailee Abalos.

“We tried to go back to make sure our family was okay, but by that time, all the roads had been blocked,” said Kaitlyn Abalos.

They knew two of their grandmothers had been at home.

Overnight, under the glow of the fire, the sisters sat in their car, not knowing the fate of their loved ones.

The next day, family members, including their grandmothers, would be reunited near a shelter north of Lahaina.

“They just burst into tears, and gave us the biggest hug. We gave them a hug,” said Kirchner.

The news was not as joyful when it came to their family homes.

“Truly heartbreaking, because those houses have been in our family for so long,” said Kailee.

A photo shows what little remains of the two homes, which date back to 70s. They had sat next to each other. An aunt was the first to visit the site.

“The words she used, if I recall, were, ‘I'm homeless.’ About 50 years worth of memories gone … We are in a state of shock and numbness,” said Kirchner.

The sisters believe the homes are insured, but it's not clear how much will be covered.

The sisters are scheduled to fly back Wednesday, but emotionally, they are torn.

They want to help loved ones, but don't want to burden them, with finding a place for the women to stay.

“We understand why we have to come back, but if it was up to us, obviously we'd like to stay,” said Kailee.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family rebuild their homes.