Five charged after $667K worth of Louis Vuitton stolen from FedEx trucks at gunpoint, DA says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Five people have been charged after $667,000 worth of Louis Vuitton merchandise was reportedly stolen from FedEx trucks at gunpoint, the San Diego County District Attorney said.

According to the DA, the thefts occurred between July 2024 and June 2025. In one instance, the suspects stole 25 boxes of designer products from Fashion Valley during a scheduled delivery.

During another instance, a driver fought off the gun-wielding suspect, the DA's office continued.

“This crew violently targeted lucrative luxury merchandise transported by FedEx,” DA Summer Stephan said. “Their crime spree is over, and these defendants will begin facing justice and accountability for their bad acts.”

Deshawn Birden, 34, Jamal Buck, 33, Stephen Buck, 30, Maurice Cyrus, 29, and Frederick Jackson, 25, have each been charged with several felony counts, including robbery, theft, and carjacking.

“These items are stolen with the express purpose of eventually being sold to unsuspecting consumers,” Stephan said. “We are grateful to the San Diego Police Department and the FBI for their partnership in this investigation and helping identify the defendants.”

Stephan Buck and Maurice Cyrus pleaded not guilty at a Wednesday arraignment. The other three defendants are awaiting extradition to San Diego.