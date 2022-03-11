Fight over loud music leads to stabbing at City Heights apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fight over loud music at an apartment complex in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood has left one man in the hospital and another in police custody.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened Thursday in the 4100 block of 39th Street.

Police say the victim went to his neighbor's apartment and asked him to turn down his music and the neighbor was offended. After saying "OK, wait a minute," the man then returned to the door and allegedly stabbed the other one.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries. SDPD says the attacker went back inside his apartment and officers cordoned off the area in case he tried to make a run for it.

Police called the suspect out and told him to give up and the man eventually surrendered. Charges against him are pending at this time.