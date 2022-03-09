Video: Fight breaks out after crash on Interstate 5 near Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fender bender quickly turned into a traffic brawl in the middle of a San Diego freeway between two men Tuesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Civic Center near the Little Italy neighborhood.

Shortly after the crash, both drivers got out of their vehicles and started fighting.

Cellphone video sent to ABC 10News captures the two men throwing punches, and one man is seen kicking the other in the stomach.

The drivers took off before officers arrived at the scene. CHP said the incident isn't under investigation and the individuals are not facing any criminal charges.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.