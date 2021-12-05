Federal court backs San Diego Unified, lifts block on student vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is backing the San Diego Unified School District by lifting a block on the district's coronavirus vaccine mandate for students.

According to SDUSD, the federal court followed the San Diego Superior Court in denying an “emergency” attempt to halt the mandate.

This comes days after a judge ruled against the effort to stop enforcement of the requirement. In October, a 16-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student and her parents filed a lawsuit against the SDUSD to block its then approved mandate.

The school district planned for students aged 16 and over to have received their first vaccine dose by Dec. 1, with a second dose/full vaccination mandatory no later than Dec. 20.

"The 9th Circuit agreed San Diego Unified is acting in the best interest of students, as opposed to discriminating on the basis of religion, as the plaintiffs had claimed," SDUSD said in a tweet Saturday evening.