Fans go crazy as Mexico wins first knockout-stage match since 1986

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0, advancing to the World Cup Round of 16 for the 10th time. It marks the first time Mexico has won a knockout-stage World Cup matchup since 1986.

Fans packed Machete Bar in National City to watch the match, and the energy inside was immediate.

Carolina Arriaga was among those celebrating — literally lifted off the ground when Mexico scored.

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"I have been having a time of my life. It's so much fun," Arriaga said.

When asked what it was like to be lifted into the air, she didn't hold back.

"It was amazing. It was evangelical," Arriaga said.

Besides Arriaga herself, something is always in the air when National City and soccer sync up.

"It's just unexplainable, but it's what I expected from Mexico fans and National City," said Clementina Arriaga, Carolina's sister.

Jesus Villanueva came prepared — vuvuzela and matraca in hand, both serving as good luck charms.

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"I feel like in baseball you got to wear your certain socks. I don't know. Here, we got to bring these. It's, it's our gear," Villanueva said.

And so far, the gear is working.

Beyond the superstitions, a chant has been spreading among Mexican soccer fans — both in National City and around the world.

"The saying in Spanish is '¿Y si sí?,' which translates to, 'What if?' This time, you know, we're going for it," Villanueva said.

Mexico has made the quarterfinals twice in its history and will look to make it a third time with a victory in their next match on Sunday.

They take on the winner of England and the Dominica Republic of Congo.

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