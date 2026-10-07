Fans celebrate Padres win in Game 3 against Milwaukee Brewers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego's Friar Faithful had one message heading into Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers: win or go home. Their team delivered — and so did they.

A sea of brown and gold swept across San Diego as fans packed Bub's at the Ballpark, wearing their colors and refusing to let the heat keep them away from a high-stakes moment in Padres postseason history.

"I've been a Padres fan my whole life, and the last back-to-back losses have been the worst I've ever seen," said one fan.

But the heartbreak of two straight losses wasn't enough to shake the Friar Faithful's loyalty. Fans filled every corner of the venue, eyes locked on the screen, energy building with every pitch.

"I'm so proud of them for sticking it out and winning today, and we survived."

Many fans said they never once doubted what this team could do — and they rode that belief all the way to the final out.

"One more and then we have one more in Milwaukee, it is showtime."

Even with the weight of a win-or-go-home situation on their shoulders, fans said no matter the outcome, they are proud of their team and everything they've accomplished.

"I think this is a big momentum change we got one more win at home and then Game 5, anything can happen."

For San Diego, the Padres' survival means more baseball to play — and more chances for fans to come out and represent their team.

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