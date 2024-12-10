Family remembers 'best big brother,' killed in Ocean Beach apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “There was a voicemail that said we're trying to find next of kin for someone in San Diego. And I thought, gosh, that would be awful to get that call. I, I didn't even put it together,” said Keele Burgin, Noah’s mother.

On December 5th, just after midnight, a fire erupting at an Ocean Beach apartment complex.

“Your son's been in a terrible fire and we need to get you here. And we don't know if we'll be alive when you get here,” said Keele Burgin, as she described the phone call she got about her son.

It happened while Noah Rawson was sleeping.

“And we know from that that the, unfortunately, the smoke detector and, and or the carbon monoxide detector never went off,” said Burgin.

He died in the hospital.

But not until after his family flew in to say goodbye.

“I like felt him right here by my shoulder. I never believed in that kind of thing, but I knew he was, he was there with me,” said Liam Burgin, Noah’s brother.

A beloved son who moved to San Diego on a whim.

“I was just saying because he's an adventurer, and he was like, I'm gonna go live by the beach, and I'm gonna learn how to surf,” said Keele.

And a hero of a big brother.

“He taught us strength, he taught us how to be brave. Just the best big brother you could ever ask for,” said Liam.

“So damn fun to be around and adventurous as hell. And never wanted to give up on a day when we were all just calling it a night. He'd keep us going,” said Greyson Burgin, Noah’s brother.

His family saying they feel his presence now more than ever.

“He was a mother protector. He was an awesome older brother. He was such a beautiful son, and he's the best gift I've ever had,” said Matt Rawson, Noah’s proud dad.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to create a foundation in his name.

To donate, head to this website.

