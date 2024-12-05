Fire erupts at Ocean Beach apartment building, 2 taken to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were hospitalized after being rescued from a fire that erupted in an Ocean Beach apartment unit early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said the fire erupted just before 12:30 a.m. in a second-floor unit of a two-story apartment building in the 5000 block of Narragansett Avenue.

Responding firefighters helped numerous residents evacuate, but two people were reportedly trapped inside the burning unit.

Firefighters entered the unit and pulled the two people out; ABC 10News learned they were rushed to the hospital, with at least one of them suffering burn-related injuries.

It took crews about 30 minutes to control the fire.

Fire officials and the Metro Arson Strike Team are investigating the cause of the fire.