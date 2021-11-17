Family, friends search for missing at-risk Kensington man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- Family and friends are desperately searching for a man who has been missing from his Kensington home for more than a month. San Diego Police consider 54-year-old Steven Hilles at-risk.

Kensington resident Kelly Alexander said she would not give up.

"He's been gone, and we haven't had one clue. Not one clue," Alexander said.

For six weeks, Alexander has been looking for her family friend, 54-year-old Steven Hilles. According to his wife, on a rainy afternoon on October 7, 2021, Hilles had a mental breakdown. He told his wife that he needed some air and went for a walk. He has not been seen since.

"He was in an extremely paranoid state, so we're scared that he's hiding somewhere, and he needs help," Alexander said.

Alexander said Hilles going on walks was not out of the ordinary. But not coming back certainly is. San Diego Police, search parties, and even a private investigator began looking for him immediately. Search dogs could only do so much, as the rain washed away a lot of his trace.

Then on Monday, November 8, the family received some news. It was something they thought was a breakthrough. A utility worker found his phone at the bottom of a canyon, just five minutes away from his home.

"He tried to call the police twice. One call was about five seconds long, and the second call was about, I think, 30 seconds long, and the number did not pick up," Alexander said.

Since then, there has been no activity on his phone. Alexander said his mental health issues had been controlled for several decades until a recent change in his medication, combined with catching COVID-19.

"It could be that the infection of COVID combined with the change in medication could have exacerbated all of his symptoms," Alexander said.

It has now been six weeks without his medication. Family and friends are beyond worried Hilles may hurt himself or others.

"We need to know where you are. We want to help you. We have to know that you are ok and safe," Alexander said directly to Hilles.

Hilles is 5 foot 7 and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

To join the public facebook group to help with Hilles' search, click HERE.

If you see him, call San Diego Police at (619) 531-2000 or the family's private investigator at (619) 728-5856.

