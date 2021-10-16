Watch
San Diego police seek public's help in finding missing Kensington man at-risk

San Diego Police Department
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:16:29-04

KENSINGTON, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are asking the public to help them find a Kensington man who went missing from his home a week ago.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 54-year-old Steven Hilles was last seen in the 5100 block of Marlborough Avenue on Friday, October 8.

Hilles is described by police as being 5'7" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and shoes.

If anyone has seen Hilles or knows where he is, please contact SDPD at 619-531-2000.

