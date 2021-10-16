San Diego police seek public's help in finding missing Kensington man at-risk

KENSINGTON, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are asking the public to help them find a Kensington man who went missing from his home a week ago.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 54-year-old Steven Hilles was last seen in the 5100 block of Marlborough Avenue on Friday, October 8.

Missing person at risk. Steven Hilles was last seen at 5100 Marlborough Ave, SD. He is a 54 yrs old, white male, brn eyes, brn hair, 5’7”, 150lbs. He was wearing a blk hoodie, blk jeans, & blk shoes. Contact us at 619-531-2000, Reference #21-500959 pic.twitter.com/HHlS7fV8MN — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 14, 2021

Hilles is described by police as being 5'7" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and shoes.

If anyone has seen Hilles or knows where he is, please contact SDPD at 619-531-2000.