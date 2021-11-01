Driver accused of hitting, killing Otay Mesa man during illegal street racing arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian while street racing in Otay Mesa Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 8800 block of Kerns Street, according to San Diego Police.

The drivers of a Ford Mustang and Chevy Nova were involved in an illegal street race when the driver of the Mustang lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, and hit a 33-year-old man who later died at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang stayed at the scene and was identified as Jason Clifford Dennell, 28. He was arrested for felony manslaughter and felony reckless driving.

The driver of the Nova fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

