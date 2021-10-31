Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police: Bystander killed in Otay Mesa drag race

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
san diego police sdpd response
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 16:37:50-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A driver in a drag race in Otay Mesa lost control of his vehicle, hitting and killing a bystander, police said Sunday.

Two motorists were drag racing at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Kerns Street when a driver lost control of his vehicle and went up on the sidewalk, striking a bystander who was watching the race, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The bystander died of his injuries at the scene, the officer said.

No arrests were immediately reported. SDPD traffic units responded and were handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!