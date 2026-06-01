Dottie, a SeaWorld San Diego dolphin, has died at 39

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dottie, a dolphin from SeaWorld San Diego, has died, according to SeaWorld San Diego. She was 39.

Dottie was born at SeaWorld Orlando before making her long-term home at SeaWorld San Diego.

"She became deeply known to her care team and guests alike. She was a devoted mother of four calves and was especially known for her strong personality and curiosity," SeaWorld San Diego said in a Facebook post.

According to SeaWorld San Diego, Dottie's close bond with her care team helped her maintain her health when she was diagnosed with kidney stones in 2010 and underwent a "groundbreaking" procedure that allowed her to live another 15 years.

"Her tenacity and resilience remained evident well into her senior years," SeaWorld San Diego said.

"She will be deeply missed by the team who cared for her and by the countless guests who were able to connect with her over her remarkable life," SeaWorld San Diego said.