San Diego County will keep Dolly Parton's Imagination Library running for three more years after a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

The program gives children one free book per month up to the age of 5. The Dr. Seuss Foundation is also contributing money to keep it going.

Supervisor Paloma Aguirre proposed the funding and says the program is simple, but impactful.

San Diego's Imagination Library will be the first to offer books in both English and Spanish.

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