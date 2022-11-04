Del Mar woman bit by shark, beach closed

(KGTV) — Del Mar Beach is closed after a woman was bit by a shark early Friday morning.

According to lifeguards, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Coast Boulevard around 10 a.m. Friday.

Lifeguards said a woman in her 60s was swimming with a friend approximately 200 yards offshore when she was bit.

Lifeguards said the bite was not deep.

The beach is closed for a mile in each direction as a result.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

