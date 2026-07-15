Cyclospora outbreak: What you need to know about the 'diarrhea parasite' and how to stay safe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A parasite nicknamed the "diarrhea parasite" is behind a growing foodborne illness outbreak, but a health expert says there is no reason to panic — and protecting yourself is simpler than you might think.

The illness, cyclosporiasis, is caused by a microscopic parasite called cyclospora. It is not contagious and is spread through contaminated food or water, not person-to-person contact.

Dr. Francesca Torriani, program director of infection prevention at UC San Diego Health, described the symptoms.

"Watery, explosive diarrhea that can also be some nausea, some vomiting, and then some low-grade fever," Torriani said.

Contamination typically happens when raw produce comes into contact with irrigation water tainted by human waste at the farm level. No specific type of grower or supplier has been identified.

"People become infected by ingesting either contaminated food, which, which is in general vegetables or fruits, or drinking contaminated water," Torriani said.

Torriani said summer months typically bring a spike in cyclosporiasis cases, but this year stands out.

"We have not seen such a large outbreak as this year," Torriani said.

CDC

According to the latest numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are nearly 7,000 confirmed and suspected cases reported in 34 states, mostly in Michigan.

Of the 1,645 confirmed cases, there have been 141 hospitalizations and no deaths.

In California, just 1 to 10 cases have been reported since May 1.

No cases have been reported in San Diego County, according to local health officials.

Interesting to note, California has seen fewer cases of the illness than in 2025.

Through the first six months of the year, The California Department of Public Health reported 41 provisional cases of cyclosporiasis. There were 80 cases from January-June 2025.

Tracking the outbreak has proven difficult, in part because the parasite can take up to two weeks before people get sick.

"There's been a delay in identifying the source of these outbreaks in each state, and so, um, so that makes it difficult to do preventative measures," Torriani said.

Despite the challenge of tracking the illness, Torriani said prevention does not require avoiding produce altogether.

"I'd say eat your vegetables, but wash them and wash your hands," Torriani said.

There have been reports of people being diagnosed after eating at Taco Bell. Health officials have not confirmed a link between the parasite and the fast-food chain or any specific ingredient.

Out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell did temporarily pull fresh produce items from its menus at select locations, mainly in the Midwest.

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