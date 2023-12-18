Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Court decides fate of Petco Park rodeo

Screen Shot 2023-12-14 at 6.10.19 PM.png
C5 Rodeo
Decision on Petco Park rodeo to come next week
Screen Shot 2023-12-14 at 6.10.19 PM.png
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 16:58:45-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A judge has concluded that municipal codes do not bar the Padres from sponsoring a rodeo inside Petco Park set to take place in January.

“The basis of this Application is, as discussed above, a series of Municipal Code sections and not whether any animal cruelty laws have been or will be violated (though Plaintiffs and Defendants have filed several declarations which address the allegation of animal cruelty),” the court said.

“The City Council has not passed legislation making rodeos illegal within Petco Park, within the surrounding ballpark district, or within the City as a whole,” the court continued.

RELATED: Judge to decide fate of Petco Park's first rodeo next week

Animal Protection and Rescue League, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Padres and C5 Rodeo in November in an effort to halt the event.

C5 Rodeo’s Attorney Michael Healy argued that city laws do not apply to Petco Park as long as the park manager approves the event.

The rodeo is set to take place beginning January 12.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today