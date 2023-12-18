Court decides fate of Petco Park rodeo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A judge has concluded that municipal codes do not bar the Padres from sponsoring a rodeo inside Petco Park set to take place in January.

“The basis of this Application is, as discussed above, a series of Municipal Code sections and not whether any animal cruelty laws have been or will be violated (though Plaintiffs and Defendants have filed several declarations which address the allegation of animal cruelty),” the court said.

“The City Council has not passed legislation making rodeos illegal within Petco Park, within the surrounding ballpark district, or within the City as a whole,” the court continued.

Animal Protection and Rescue League, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Padres and C5 Rodeo in November in an effort to halt the event.

C5 Rodeo’s Attorney Michael Healy argued that city laws do not apply to Petco Park as long as the park manager approves the event.

The rodeo is set to take place beginning January 12.