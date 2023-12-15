Judge to decide fate of Petco Park's first rodeo next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Animal rights groups are rushing to prevent a rodeo at Petco Park. It would be the first rodeo at the stadium.

The group and their attorney, Brian Pease, filed a lawsuit against the two event organizers, Padres and C5 Rodeo, in November.

"What's decided next week will determine whether the event goes forward or not," said Bryan Pease, their attorney.

On Thursday, ABC 10News spoke to Pease after he told a judge why this event shouldn't proceed.

Pease cites city laws that would prevent the event from happening here at Petco Park. He says one law prohibits non-service animals from entering the park, and the other bans mistreatment of animals.

"There's an illegal, really just offensive event coming to Petco Park, where they're abusing farm animals," Pease said.

These groups made a similar argument against the Poway Rodeo in 2019. They say videos show organizers illegally using an electric shock on horses in the chute. A judge dismissed that lawsuit. Pease says a video from a C5 rodeo event in Oakdale shows the same thing.

"Bringing a rodeo to Petco Park is not only incompatible with the use of that park, it's also prohibited by the municipal code," Pease said.

C5 Rodeo's Attorney Michael Healy says these city laws do not apply to Petco Park as long as the park manager approves the event. The Padres said they couldn't comment on pending litigation.

The judge on this case said he'll have a ruling by 'early next week.' That ruling could place a temporary restraining order on the event and delay it past the original date of Jan. 12.