Couple maintains plans to move to Israel in April despite renewed Middle East conflict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A couple is moving forward with plans to relocate to Israel next month, even as a new wave of conflict has broken out in the Middle East.

They've visited Israel together several times, but Carolyn and Joe Goldwasser recently finalized plans to move to Jerusalem.

They are set to depart in mid-April on what is known as an Aliyah flight.

Aliyah means "ascend" in Hebrew, and the act of immigrating to Israel carries deep spiritual significance in Jewish tradition.

"Being Jewish is not just a religion. You're really a member of the people, the culture, and civilization, and Israel is the birthplace of that civilization," Joe Goldwasser said. "So to be able to go back and experience the history and the connection to the land, that, you know, that's very meaningful.”

Carolyn and Joe currently live in Kansas City, Missouri. So why are we telling you their story here in San Diego? Well, they're the aunt and uncle of ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser.

Naturally, when news broke over the weekend of the tensions in the Middle East taking a violent turn, one of Max's first thoughts was about their safety.

“Why do you feel like this is still the right moment to make this move, even now?” he asked them.

“Let me give you a couple different answers to that," Joe replied. "Two weeks from now we’ll have nothing left but the clothes on our suitcase. But there's also a pull to go there.”

That pull comes from a previous conflict — the attacks on Israel carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023. That's why they said the current crisis won't push them away — if anything, the draw to move now is even more powerful.

"You know, these are our, our brothers and sisters. This is our family that are affected, and we wanted to be there to commiserate, to have some camaraderie," Joe said.

Amid the chaos, it's that higher calling — that Aliyah — that keeps them confident in their decision.

"I don't know what it is, but I feel very calm about going," Carolyn said. "I am not worried about it. I am not scared to go."

Joe Goldwasser acknowledged the perception of trouble, but said reality appears different.

"From the TV screen, there's always a level of danger greater than, than you experience when you're there. Life goes on," he said.

Even in the darkness of war, this couple has found their light.

Max is one proud nephew.

