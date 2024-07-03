County pays $15M to Serna family, largest jail death settlement in San Diego's history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County has agreed to pay its largest wrongful death settlement in jail history, and now the jails are under the supervision of a federal judge, ensuring a long list of reforms.

As Team 10 senior investigator Jim Avila reports, the settlement is the result of the way jail guards and medical staff treated a dying woman in their custody.

We warn you, some of the video from the jail is disturbing.

Elisa Serna, 24, was the mother of a toddler and pregnant with her second child in 2019. The young woman was cherished by her family.

"She was very smart, mature for her age... Read books at the age of 5," says Palermo Serna, Elisa's mother. "But, you know, with addiction... It could… It'll take people's mind... It'll take over them."

Elisa was taken over by alcohol. She was arrested and sent to jail for shoplifting a liquor bottle in Nov. 2019.



Elisa was taken to the medical observation ward, where a camera in that cell captured her tortuous death. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department didn't want to release the video; however, a judge decided to do so.

While it's hard to watch, her parents want you to see it.

"Why do you think it's important for us to watch them," Avila asked Palermo.

"Because it's the truth... This is what takes place," Palermo replied.

The videos show Elisa struggling with consciousness, repeatedly bouncing against the walls, falling to the ground, and being manhandled by guards, moving her onto the bed but never taking her to the hospital for treatment. They left her to die in a crumpled heap on the jailhouse floor.

"I watch them over and over and over again... What I'm seeing is they don't care. There's no compassion," Palermo says.



WARNING — GRAPHIC CONTENT: Google Drive link to publicly available videos of Elisa Serna in jail

That lack of compassion and failure to help this woman in jail waiting for a hearing, not convicted of anything, is what cost the sheriff's department—taxpayers actually—$15 million, the largest jail settlement in history.

The family's attorney say they are out to change the culture at the jail. Eugene Iredale says they're filled with jaded deputies who refuse medical treatment out of skepticism.

"Because they didn't want to move her out of the cell, they said 'You're just faking, you're just faking,'" Iredale says.

Besides the money, the sheriff has agreed to begin staff compassion training and classes on how to treat inmates who have fallen.

San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez released a statement admitting "Elisa Serna deserved better" and showing sympathy for the family. She promised reform, and perhaps most importantly, a federal judge is now in charge of the jail, watching over the changes in hopes of avoiding yet another death like Elisa's in San Diego.

