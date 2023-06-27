Parents face doctor & nurse DA says caused their daughter's death

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Emotions ran high outside the East County courthouse on Monday.

Elisa Serna’s parents protested alongside six other families. They all say they lost a loved one inside a San Diego County Jail.

“There are so many voices that are unheard," said Michael Serna, Elisa's father. "That’s why I'm out here screaming at the top of my lungs.”

They came for the preliminary hearing around Elisa Serna’s death.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Elisa was in custody at Las Colinas in 2019 for about six days on theft and drug-related charges. Her parents say she was pregnant when she died in her medical isolation cell from drug and alcohol withdrawals.

“They’re not going to forget about us," said Paloma Serna, Elisa's mom. "We’re going to be in their face consistently until I die, I know that.”

The District Attorney charged the doctor and nurse who watched her with involuntary manslaughter. The criminal complaint states that they left Elisa on the cell floor "despite obvious signs of distress."

“She voluntarily walked away from my daughter," Michael said. "They voluntarily said my daughter was okay when they knew that was not the case.”

The families outside the courthouse showed that Elisa was not alone. They hope this case brings justice to others.

The preliminary hearing will continue throughout this week. Ultimately, the judge will decide whether this case goes to a criminal trial.