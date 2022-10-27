Doctor charged in San Diego County Jail death case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dr. Friederike Von Lintig was arraigned in a San Diego County courtroom Wednesday, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Elisa Serna.

"She has to face justice and we hope that she meets the due justice that we are afforded in our country," said Michael Cerna, Elisa's father.

Michael Cerna was in the courtroom with other family members during the proceedings. He says they've been waiting for this day since Elisa died in custody at the Las Colinas Jail in November of 2019.

In addition to doctor von linting, nurse Danalee Pascua has also been charged with the death. The DA's office says despite apparent signs of distress, nurse Pascua left her on the floor of her cell.

"She was left to die and nobody should die in such manners. People treat their dogs better than the way the sheriff's department treated my daughter," said Pascua.

Cerna says his daughter struggled with substance abuse and according to the sheriff's department, Elisa was in custody for about six days for theft and drug-related charges.

But her family says an arrest should never have ended in a death sentence.

"We've been devastated, we've been grief-stricken. I could pull all of these words out of my head but it does not describe the pain that we feel."