County Human Relations Commission to meet over Coronado tortilla throwing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County's Human Relations Commission (HRC) was set to meet Monday to discuss an incident in which tortillas were thrown at players from an Escondido high school after losing a basketball game against Coronado High.

The HRC said in a release after the incident that it was "concerned and seriously disturbed following reports of recent hate incidents associated with the recent athletic event." The event took place on June 19 after a basketball game between Orange Glen High School and Coronado High.

The commission may decide Monday on recommending anti-hate or anti-racism programs aimed at young people to the County Board of Supervisors.

After Coronado's victory, video captured tortillas being thrown at players from Orange Glen, a predominantly Hispanic school, during a heated exchange on the court.

The person who reportedly brought the tortillas to the game, Luke Serna, said he didn't intend for the act of throwing tortillas to be racial and was meant to evoke a tradition at UC Santa Barbara, which he also attended. Following the incident, the Coronado Unified School District held an emergency meeting and accepted public input, ultimately deciding to fire Coronado High basketball head coach JD Laaperi.

Responding to calls that Coronado High vacant the title the team won before the heated incident, CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller said in a letter to the CIF that there's no evidence for the school to forfeit the game.

"In the first-person accounts, audio and video that we have reviewed to date, we have seen no evidence of antagonization by the players actions or behaviors that justify forfeiting the game," Mueller wrote. "The young men on the court played hard, fairly, and earned the championship win ... Numerous statements reference the actions of people representing both schools as contributing to somewhat of a 'powder keg' atmosphere."

The HRC was started in 2020 as a way to promote and support positive relations, respect, and integrity regardless of gender, religion, culture, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, or citizenship status.