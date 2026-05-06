County garages could add 800 parking spaces in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Finding parking in downtown San Diego could become easier after county leaders voted in favor of a proposal to open underused government parking garages to the public.

County Supervisor Joel Anderson says the county owns several parking garages used by employees during the day, but after hours, they sit empty. He says three structures could add around 800 extra parking spots to already crowded areas of downtown.

"This is money slipping through our fingers that's hurting everybody," Anderson said.

Anderson says the spaces are already in place. What comes next is a review of current pricing, possible hours of operation, and making sure the public knows the option is available.

For residents like Jerell Hamilton, who lives downtown, the change would be welcome.

"It can be a pretty big hassle," Hamilton said. "It takes a while to find parking."

Anderson says opening the garages to the public could also drive down parking costs across the board.

"I do suspect when you add 800+ additional parking spaces, it may lower some of the cost. And I think it would lower the cost across the board," Anderson said.

He also framed the proposal as an economic opportunity for both the county and downtown businesses.

"People shouldn't have to walk 10 blocks to get to the game to find parking, and we want to make it more convenient and at the same time, create revenue for the county that we've never had," Anderson said.

Anderson says more visitors could benefit downtown restaurants, nightlife, and Padres fans.

"More parking spaces mean more visitors to the restaurants, more visitors to the nightlife, and more Padre fans that can stay longer," Anderson said.

While county leaders voted only to consider next steps for the proposal, Hamilton says residents are hopeful.

"If there's parking available, that could reduce some of the hassle that people have when they're trying to park out here," Hamilton said.

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