Community to celebrate Jonathan 'J.D.' De Guzman Scholarship Fund Luncheon Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- Three high school seniors will be awarded a college scholarship, named in honor of fallen San Diego Police Officer Jonathan "J.D." De Guzman tomorrow.

It may be cloudy over Kearny Mesa now, but Saturday, the San Diego Police Officers Association building will be warm and inviting.

"His smile brightens everybody's day," Lt. Al Ambito said.

Ambito is talking about his friend and fallen colleague, De Guzman. His organization, Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association, or FALEO Association, will host the Jonathan "J.D." De Guzman Scholarship Fund Luncheon at the SDPOA office Saturday morning.

RELATED: Widow of San Diego police officer killed in line of duty shares her story

"It's to provide a scholarship to high school students who are going to college," Ambito said.

Before being murdered while on duty in 2016, De Guzman was an active board member of FALEO. He was a family man, always looking for ways to connect with the community. He played an integral part in planning the annual scholarship luncheon. So after his death, FALEO named the event in his honor.

"One of his gifts, his skills, he's a people person," Ambito said. "To give back to the community. That's one of the goals that he wanted to do."

RELATED: Officers take daughter of fallen hero to school father-daughter dance

Ambito said this year's event is extra special. Last year, because of COVID, there was no fundraiser, and just last month, De Guzman's killer was convicted of first-degree murder.

"Since the five years he's been killed, this is probably the most important one only because the trial is over," Ambito said.

Ambito said it would be the first time the family and FALEO could truly celebrate the Officer De Guzman Scholarship Fund without any distractions.

RELATED: Fallen San Diego Police Dept. Officer Jonathan De Guzman remembered in emotional memorial service

"That's just the kind of person he is. He's a giver. He is a family-oriented person," Ambito said. "So if it's something that we can help the community, he would be very proud."

The public is welcome to attend the luncheon and karaoke fundraiser at the San Diego Police Officers Association building on Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12.