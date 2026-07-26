Comic-Con Day 3: Marvel returns to Hall H as fans wait more than 12 hours for a seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Day 3 of Comic-Con is one of the biggest, drawing hundreds of fans who waited more than 12 hours for a seat inside Hall H, where studios like Marvel reveal details about highly anticipated movies.

Jessie Bowers has been making the trip to Comic-Con since 2012 and has a collection of badges to prove it.

"These were the badges back then. 2012, 2013, 2014," Bowers said.

Bowers was among the hundreds of fans who lined up for hours for a chance to be inside Hall H.

"Hall H has the most fun, amazing amount of Hollywood new information like what's going to be happening and when, what movies are happening, what previews are happening," Bowers said.

Fans say the wait is always worth it.

"It's fun. It's very exciting; definitely for Hall H, it's great, get to see a lot of friends that we've made over the years," Michael Coleman said.

For others, Comic-Con isn't just about the movies or the costumes.

"I get to go out with 130,000 of my closest friends. This is my nerd Olympics," Jerry McCormick said.

McCormick has been coming to Comic-Con for 25 years. For fans like him, it's about the friendships, community, and traditions built along the way.

"You get to catch up, and then you get to share nerdy things like comic books, and this year Marvel is going to hopefully give us something worth waiting that we waited all this time for, so fingers crossed," McCormick said.

Year after year, more than 130,000 fans attend Comic-Con, proving it's not just a convention — it's a reunion.

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