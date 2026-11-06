Collision with truck in Sorrento Valley leaves e-bicyclist injured

A man was in the hospital Friday after his e- bike collided with a car in Sorrento Valley.

Officers of the San Diego Police Department responded to a collision at 3:59 p.m. at a business driveway on 6000 Miramar Road involving an e-bike and a Ford F-650 truck, according to Officer J. Perales of the SDPD.

Both the truck and the e-bike were driving westbound on Miramar Road when the 53-year-old male driver turned right onto a business driveway and blocked the bike lane that the bicyclist was riding in.

The e-bike collided with the truck, causing the bicyclist to fall under the vehicle and sustain injuries to his ribs, chest wall, and a collapsed lung.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he showed stable vital signs after receiving at least one surgery for his injuries.

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