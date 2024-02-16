College Area prowler arrested, San Diego police still seeking peeping Tom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a man on Wednesday for peeping on a woman multiple times in the College Area. Officers also say they're searching for another peeping Tom connected to a Dec. 28, 2023, incident nearby, although the cases are unrelated.

According to SDPD, Ilmer Cortez-Diaz was spotted in the corner of an Adobe Drive home's backyard for several minutes around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 14. The victim informed police this was the third time peeping happened at her home within a week.

SDPD's Airborne Law Enforcement unit responded within two minutes and found the suspect jumping over fences and running through backyards as he tried to escape officers.

The police helicopter tracked Cortez-Diaz until officers stopped him in the canyon behind East Falls View Drive, the press release states.

According to police, the victim says a similar peeping incident happened on Monday, Feb. 12. She showed SDPD Ring doorbell camera footage of a man matching Cortez-Diaz's description.

"Cortez-Diaz was hiding in a portion of the backyard which provided concealment and a vantage point in the backyard to look through the bedroom window and sliding glass door of the victim’s home," the press release says.

Cortez-Diaz was arrested for two counts of peeping and resisting a peace officer. SDPD says he was released Thursday morning after being booked.

Following this arrest, SDPD again asked for the public's help to find another College Area prowler. The Dec. 28, 2023, incident happened on Dorothy Drive. The victims told ABC 10News after reviewing their Ring camera footage, they realized the man had been lurking in their backyard for about four hours.

Police described that suspect as an unknown race man between the ages of 30 and 40. He has a shaved head, beard and a muscular build. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and appeared to be wearing studded earrings.

