Police investigating 'Peeping Tom' incident near College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Dec. 28, a supposed 'Peeping Tom' was walking through backyards in the College Area.

"I have not been staying at the house since it happened," said Jordan Grandy, an SDSU student. "I've been staying with my parents."

Grandy lives on Dorothy Drive with seven other female SDSU students. Their Ring camera captured video of the man lurking in their backyard while Grandy was inside with some friends.

"He hears my friend saying I'm going to go take a shower, and that's when he comes around the corner of the house again," Grandy said.

At around 2 a.m., Grandy went with her friend to the bathroom to show her how to use the shower faucet.

"I just see these glowing eyes staring at me. I immediately yelled at him some explicit words I won't say," Grandy said.

Grandy said she called the police, and everyone hid inside one of the bedrooms. The man eventually saw their Ring camera, picked it up, and appeared to put it in his pocket later.

San Diego Police say he ran away minutes before they arrived. It wasn't until Grandy checked her ring camera that she realized the man had been in her backyard for four hours.

"He wasn't trying to break in or anything. It was purely to watch us."

Police say the same man was looking through a neighbor's window the previous night.

They believe he is around 30 to 40 years old, with a shaved head, beard and muscular build. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and possibly wears stud earrings.

"I've made some of my best memories here, but this is something that's going to stay with me a very long time and mask over the memories I've made," Grandy said.