Clairemont pool closed since 2024 as San Diego residents wait for answers on reopening

CLAIREMONT (KGTV) — The Clairemont pool has sat empty since October 2024, leaving residents and student athletes frustrated as they wait for answers on when it will reopen.

The city of San Diego says the pool closed in November 2024 after its boiler failed. It was originally expected to reopen in 2025, but plans were delayed.

For Gina Spears, a Clairemont resident, the closure has had a direct impact on her son and his water polo teammates.

"My son started freshman year playing water polo here at the pool, walking across the street after school, and had a great season," Spears said.

But after his freshman year, their time at the pool came to an end.

"We were told that the pool was going to be completed summer of that year, so, you know, that was worth it," Spears said.

Spears says the extended closure has created a bigger problem for high school water polo players across the area.

"All of these high schools are now sharing a pool that may close for 6 weeks or 8 weeks during the season. And so it's, it's really just impacting a lot of the sports season," Spears said.

The city says work is actively underway. Nicole McNeil, assistant deputy director of the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation, says the project is approximately 90% complete.

"We're standing on brand new pool deck. It's about 90% complete," McNeil said.

"We have new infrastructure underneath, new plumbing, new electrical, new pool lights were installed, new tile," McNeil said.

McNeil says a new boiler has been installed, but a larger grant-funded project that began in May 2025 hit a purchasing delay. She says the project is now back on track.

"Once the fence is complete, then that's absolutely right, we'll be able to finish the, the plaster. The pool and we'll be able to fill it," McNeil said.

The city says the pool is expected to reopen in spring 2027.

"This is a, a pool that is highly utilized by the community, and we're, you know, working really hard to get it reopened as soon as possible," McNeil said.

The city of San Diego currently manages 15 pools. However, some pools are closed for weeks at a time due to budget cuts — a situation Spears says makes the Clairemont closure even more consequential.

"The closure of this pool and the lack of access of this pool really just exacerbates that problem that's rolling towards us now," Spears said.

As renovations continue, Spears says she hopes the city will communicate more transparently with the community going forward.

The city says representatives will be at the pool from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for Clairemont Family Day and will be available to answer community questions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

