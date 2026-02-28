Clairemont Hilltoppers Little League opens 70th season amid high temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Clairemont Hilltoppers Little League is preparing for opening day this weekend as unusually high temperatures are expected to push into the high 80s — and even triple digits further inland.

I was in the dugout Friday, where league managers had just put up canopies to keep kids out of the sun ahead of Saturday's opening day festivities.

The league, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is expecting close to 500 kids to take the field.

Matt Wood, division representative for the Clairemont Hilltoppers Little League and manager of the Minors division, said the milestone makes this opening day especially meaningful.

"It's a pretty special time when you've been running a league for 70 years," Wood said. "There's a lot of history to this league. We just get really, really pumped for this."

Wood said the mayor is also expected to attend the celebration.

But with the heat arriving alongside the festivities, league organizers are taking extra precautions to keep players, families, and fans safe.

"We really want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy here," Wood said. "We'll have lots of water on hand. We're encouraging our parents to bring fruits, bring water, bring all your sunscreen."

Wood said the heat is unusual for this time of year. In his seven years with the league, he said conditions like these are rare.

"It's gonna be a hot one," Wood said. "This is hotter than I've seen in a long time."

In addition to canopies and water stations, the league has a safety team on site. Wood also noted that firefighters will be in attendance, and a flyover is planned as part of the opening day celebration.

And for the kids looking to cool down between innings, the snack shack is ready. Slushies are on sale for 50 cents each — and Wood says they'll be the hot ticket item of the day.

"The best sellers is the slushies for sure," Wood said.

