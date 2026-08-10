CityFest returns to Hillcrest with tens of thousands of attendees and hundreds of vendors

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of people packed more than seven blocks of Hillcrest for CityFest, the neighborhood's free annual summer street festival, featuring hundreds of vendors, food, and local businesses.

For many attendees, the event is a yearly tradition.

"I come out here every year, so it was cool to come out and enjoy the festivities for a day and it's free, so yeah," Desmond Epps said.

The festival also drew first-time visitors who said it delivered on its reputation.

"There was nice people and it lived up to everything that they said it would. Um, I just had such a great time," Lagina Scott said.

For small businesses, CityFest offered a rare opportunity to reach new customers face-to-face. Lisa Hardy, owner of Intoxicakes, was a first-time vendor at the festival, selling gourmet cookies and cakes from her Bonita-based business. She carries 14 flavors, including stuffed cookies, priced at $4 each.

Recouping the vendor fee took time, but Hardy said sales picked up as the day went on.

"Which I have finally gone over that amount, so it's getting better," Hardy said.

Hardy retired last year and said her baking business now helps supplement her income.

"It gives me extra money and helps subsidize my retirement," Hardy said.

Not every business experienced a sales surge, however. Sophie Anderson manages Flashback, a vintage store that has been in Hillcrest for decades. She said the festival brings more foot traffic than sales.

"Compared to like weeks prior, you know, and usually not as much sales, but lots, lots of foot traffic," Anderson said.

Still, attendees like Epps said supporting local businesses is a core part of the CityFest experience.

"They bring a huge boost to the economy, um, and it's also given back to the local businesses and it gets a lot of foot traffic through here," Epps said.

For Hillcrest, CityFest serves as an annual showcase for the neighborhood and the businesses that call it home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

