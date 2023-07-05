City of San Diego City Clerk's Office increasing daily passport appointments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The city of San Diego, Office of the City Clerk Passport Acceptance Facility, will be increasing their daily number of passport appointments starting Wednesday.

The city clerk's office said they will increase their daily appointments from 12 to 40. New passport appointments will become available two weeks before the appointment date on the city's Get it Done website.

The office will also accept walk-in services on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. It's also the only agency in the county that provides walk-in services.

"The City Clerk's Passport Acceptance Facility provides a vital community service, and we are so excited to expand our appointments to serve more San Diegans," said Interim City Clerk Diana Fuentes. "We can think of no better way of celebrating 10 years of serving the citizens of San Diego than by increasing access to passport services."

You can schedule an appointment by calling 619-533-4000 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) or visiting the passport services website.