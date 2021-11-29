Watch
Cause of San Diego Central Jail inmate's death deferred

ABC 10News
San Diego County Central Jail in downtown San Diego.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 01:10:10-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An autopsy Sunday failed to pinpoint the reason a 57-year-old inmate at the San Diego Central Jail died during breakfast after complaining of pain.

The death occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Robert Dwayne Moniger told deputies he was not feeling well and they contacted medical staff to have him assessed, Seiver said. "Within minutes, Moniger became unresponsive."

Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire Department paramedics arrived and Moniger was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

The cause and manner of Moniger's death will await results of lab tests and further evaluation by the Medical Examiner's Office, Siever said.

Moniger was booked into the jail on Oct. 22 for felony vandalism, Seiver said.

