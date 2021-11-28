San Diego Central Jail inmate falls ill, dies over breakfast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at a San Diego jail fell ill and died within minutes after being served breakfast early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the San Diego Central Jail.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 57-year-old Robert Dwayne Moniger complained about pain and told deputies he was not feeling well after inmates received breakfast.

Authorities contacted medical staff to have Moniger assessed and within minutes, he became unresponsive.

SDPD says deputies and medics performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire Department paramedics arrived and Moniger was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit responded to investigate the death and learned Moniger was in a cell with another cellmate.

Police say no evidence of foul play was discovered. Moniger is a resident of the City of San Diego and his family was notified of his death.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Moniger was recently booked into jail on Oct. 22 for felony vandalism.