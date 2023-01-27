Camp Pendleton warns explosives training might cause noise from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is warning the public that training operations will be continuously firing high-power explosive munitions from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 5., which will likely create loud sounds and vibrations over the next week.
According to the military base, explosive munitions may be heard at any time of the day or night.
NOISE ADVISORY!— Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) January 27, 2023
There will be increased training noise due to overnight live fire exercises.
From Jan. 28 - Feb. 5, @1st_Marine_Div will be conducting continuous live-fire operations with high explosive munitions that may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. pic.twitter.com/beSCMN3j9y