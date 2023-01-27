Watch Now
Camp Pendleton warns explosives training might cause noise from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 27, 2023
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is warning the public that training operations will be continuously firing high-power explosive munitions from Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 5., which will likely create loud sounds and vibrations over the next week.

According to the military base, explosive munitions may be heard at any time of the day or night.

