California gas tax increase takes effect Wednesday, pushing rate to highest in country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California drivers will pay more at the pump starting Wednesday as the state's gas tax increases by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing the rate to 63.4 cents — the highest in the country.

The tax was established in 2017 as the Road Repair and Accountability Act (Senate Bill 1) to support road maintenance and other infrastructure projects. It increases every year, adjusted for inflation.

The hike comes as prices at the pump have been declining, according to AAA. Gas in San Diego County was sitting at $5.51 a gallon to start the week — about 56 cents cheaper than a month ago ($6.07), but still 87 cents more expensive than a year ago ($4.64).

San Diego resident Adeline Lam said the cost of gas is already noticeable in her finances.

"I mean, I can see, you know, that huge dent on my, on my bank statement."

A few extra cents per gallon might not sound like much, but drivers, like Lam, said that adds up to money they say they can't spend elsewhere.

"I can use that money to go out and eat more, enjoy life."

Emmaline Helber, who is interning in San Diego, said the news is unwelcome.

"It's upsetting. It definitely hurts."

Helber said the cost of gas takes up a significant portion of her budget.

"I really have to budget a lot for that, and that's really where I feel like the bulk of my finances are really kind of — not the bulk, but a lot of it primarily is going towards having to spend on gas now."

Aiden Rodriguez, visiting from Arizona, said California's prices stand out.

"It's absurd to see that high of a gas price because gas has been higher everywhere, but here in California it's just way more than everywhere else in the state country."

As the cost of filling up continues to shift, the sticker shock isn't in the rear view quite yet.

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