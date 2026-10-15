Cal Fire boosts staffing as San Diego County residents prepare for wildfire risk amid hot, dry winds

RAMONA (KGTV)- Hot, dry, and windy conditions are raising wildfire concerns across San Diego County, with Cal Fire on high alert and increasing staffing to respond to any vegetation fire that may start.

Cal Fire officials say residents should clear dry brush and leaves, move flammable items away from their homes, and have a go bag ready in case they need to evacuate. The agency says it will be strategically positioned across San Diego County to respond quickly to any vegetation fire.

Officials are urging residents to act now, not after they see smoke or receive an alert on their phone. They are also asking residents to monitor conditions closely.

The heat and strong wind conditions are causing extra concern among residents about being prepared for any potential wildfires.

"Days like these, just make sure I've got enough water. Get a few extra supplies in if I need to not go out and be at home, just in case there is a fire watch," said David Brooks, a Ramona resident.

Other residents like Lark Thom, who lives in Julian, say they are no strangers to how quickly a fire can spread.

"It's been scary. We've had to evacuate a few times and had a couple of close calls, but we've personally been ok," Thom said.

Thom noted that while recent rainfall provided some relief, the dry winds are quickly erasing that benefit.

"We got almost four inches of rain at our house, so that helps the fire danger, but then this dry wind comes, and it dries it up pretty quickly, so it is a little bit of a concern," Thom said.

Residents tell ABC 10News that they're preparing. Thom says they have a plan ready if they need to leave in a hurry.

"We have a list that we, you know, would check off, you know, animals first and then gather as many things as we can in the shortest time so that we have. Sometimes you have a lot of warning, sometimes you don't have any," Thom said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.