CA state agency takes action against businesswoman accused of alleged Ponzi scheme by investors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A state agency is taking action against a businesswoman accused by investors of misusing their money in what they’re claiming is a Ponzi scheme.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation issued a Desist and Refrain order against Maria Dulce Pino Dickerson and her business, Creative Legal Services.

Dickerson is being sued by dozens of people in a civil lawsuit in California and another in Washington. According to the civil lawsuit filed in Sacramento— where Dickerson lives —she recruited the early investors around April 2021. The people would give money to the company that invested in accident attorneys, financing law firm activities.

The order stated Dickerson made “misrepresentations of material facts to current and prospective investors.” The document said she mainly targeted members of the Filipino community and “personally made sales pitches to prospective investors.”

The agency ordered Dickerson to stop selling investment contracts in California.

ABC 10News contacted her lawyer about the new action taken by the DFPI but has yet to hear back.

In response to the Washington lawsuit, Dickerson’s attorney denied the allegations against her.