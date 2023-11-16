Dozens sue California businesswoman for alleged Ponzi scheme

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several San Diegans are accusing a businesswoman of misusing their money in what they’re claiming is a Ponzi scheme, saying they felt preyed upon through their Filipino culture.

That includes military wife, Geraldine Bartleson. She was friends with a woman she liked to call Dulce.

“Her real name is Maria Dulce Pino Dickerson, and we call her sweet because Dulce is sweet,” Bartleson said.

That relationship turned sour after Bartleson said her friend took thousands of dollars from her.

“I was blinded. I’m very blinded. I still want to believe her because she’s good… she [became] a good friend of mine,” Barlteson said.

It all started with Dickerson’s company, Creative Legal Fundings. “My friend told me about this investment company that gives 10% each month for you, if you invest. It’s like an investment company through accident lawyers,” Bartleson said.

According to the civil lawsuit filed in Sacramento—where Dickerson lives—she recruited the early investors around April 2021. The people would give money to the company that invested in accident attorneys, financing law firm activities. Bartleson is a plaintiff in this lawsuit.

“Supposedly, these accident attorneys would need money to fund their own lawsuits and would pay a rate of return back to her company,” explained Bartleson’s attorney, Audie De Castro. “She would in turn pay 10% per month to each plaintiff.”

Bartleson signed an investor agreement September of last year. She said she invested roughly $80,000. In the beginning, she received money back. A couple months after that, she said things changed.

“In December, that's when everyone in our group [said], oh, why is it late?” Bartleson said. “You’re supposed to get it every 10 business days of the month.”

Bartleson said Dickerson assured her everything was okay.

“She said you guys are fine. You’re my friends,” Bartleson said of her conversations with Dickerson.

Bartleson estimates she only received about a quarter of her investment back, but tens of thousands of dollars are still nowhere to be found.

“I even told her that this is our retirement money and she knows my husband is retiring from the Navy in July. She knows that we need this money,” Bartleson said.

Most of the victims in this case are of Filipino descent. The lawsuit alleges Dickerson used that to her advantage.

“She absolutely uses the culture for sure because she speaks Tagalog, which is the language of the Philippines or at least the primary the main language of the Philippines. She attended all these Filipino events where Filipinos gather of all types,” De Castro said.

Audie De Castro is representing Bartleson and more than 30 other people in a civil lawsuit. Several of the victims are from San Diego. The lawsuit alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract.

In total, the lawsuit claims plaintiffs invested more than $2.6 million dollars.

The second lawsuit filed in Washington state has more than 40 people also alleging fraud and misrepresentation by Dickerson.

There is also a cease and desist order filed in the state of Alabama by the Securities Commission against Dickerson’s business.

“I don't believe there's any legitimate business. I don't think there is such a thing as investing in accident attorneys and getting a rate of return of 10%. That's an outright lie,” De Castro said. “That's not just a negligent representation of the type that I would call run of the mill fraud cases in civil law. This is actually, in my opinion, criminal.”

De Castro is also the honorary consul with the Philippine Consulate in San Diego County. There is a warning on the consulate’s Facebook page about her business since many of the people affected are Filipino.

ABC 10News made several attempts to reach Dickerson. The phone number listed for her was disconnected. ABC 10News also tried to reach her attorney, but messages have not been returned.

In a court filing, Dickerson’s attorney denied the allegations against his client and asked the lawsuit be dismissed.

For Bartleson, she said her dreams are shattered not just for her, but also her mother.

“That's the hardest part because I told my mom about the investment,” Bartleson said through her tears. “She invested, and that's my mom's life savings.”

She hasn’t spoken to her former friend in months. When asked if she has a message for Dickerson, Bartleson said she does.

“Stop all the lies, and just give people the money,” Bartleson said.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation could not confirm any current investigation into Dickerson, but a spokesperson said there were no past actions taken against her business. The Alabama Securities Commission said it would be inappropriate to comment on an open matter.

