Boil water notice issued following Miramar water main break

Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 18:00:59-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A boil water notice has been issued following a water main break that caused two sinkholes in Miramar Tuesday morning, according to the City of San Diego.

The break, which happened Tuesday morning, caused an excavator working on the project to fall into a sinkhole on Dowdy Drive, severing a water line and San Diego Gas and Electric gas line.

The excavator was removed on Thursday morning, the City said.

Due to repairs, some road closures remain in place, including the two right lanes of westbound Miramar Road and Dowdy Drive from Miramar Road halfway to Silverton Avenue.

Repairs to the water main and water quality testing is expected to be completed by early next week, the city added.

