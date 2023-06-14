Some Miramar-area streets closed due to sinkhole, line break repairs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some streets in the Miramar area remain closed and water service is still shut off for several businesses Wednesday as crews continue to repair a water main break that caused two sinkholes.

According to City of San Diego officials, crews are working to fix a 12-inch water main that ruptured near Miramar Road and Dowdy Drive on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the break, which occurred near the Mira Mesa South Storm Drain Replacement Capital Improvements Program project, caused sinkholes to form at the point of the main break and on Dowdy Drive.

An excavator working on the project fell into the sinkhole on Dowdy Drive, severing a water line and San Diego Gas & Electric gas line.

The broken water and gas lines forced temporary evacuations of nearby businesses and a loss of water service for some businesses.

On Wednesday, crews are expected to remove the excavator from the sinkhole, while the city’s Public Utilities Department and SDG&E continue work on repairs on the affected gas and water lines.

With the repair efforts in effect, city officials said Dowdy Drive -- from Miramar Road to Silverton Avenue -- is closed.

The two right lanes of westbound Miramar Road at Dowdy Drive are also closed, the city said.