Body-cam video released of deadly standoff between SWAT, South Bay shooting suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have released body-worn camera video and overhead helicopter footage of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a South Bay shooting suspect at San Diego High School.

The shooting took place on April 13, following a lengthy standoff between SWAT officers and 36-year-old Christopher Marquez. Marquez was wanted for two shootings in the South Bay in March and April involving a bounty hunter and National City police officers.

The incident started late April 12, when Marquez reportedly led National City police officers on a pursuit. The nearly hour-long chase would take officers from the South Bay to Ocean Beach, downtown San Diego, and finally San Diego High School's campus.

San Diego Police say shots were fired again at officers at the high school, before Marquez and an unidentified woman got into a large dumpster. Police said the pair remained in the dumpster for several hours.

During the standoff, police said Marquez refused to surrender and "became more agitated and apparently turned his anger towards the woman with him. The woman attempted to escape from the dumpster on several occasions, but the man pulled her back in. During the course of the negotiations, the woman surrendered a handgun in exchange for water."

Police said SWAT officers moved to an elevated position to watch the situation and partially see inside the dumpster. Officers said they could also hear what was going on in the dumpster, and at one point, saw Marquez make a motion that led them to believe he was going to shoot the woman.

Officials said Marquez was seen carrying a weapon they described as a rifle.

"When the officers saw the man maneuvering a rifle towards the woman, two SWAT officers fired their service weapons at the man striking him," SDPD said.

Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Janeth Iriarte, was later charged with suspicion of vehicle theft, being an accessory to a crime after the fact, and identity theft, according to jail records.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation; the department's Internal Affairs Unit will investigate the events that led the two officers to fire their service weapons. National City police will assist in the investigation and also look into “their officer’s discharge of his firearm.”