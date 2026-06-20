BNSF Railway offers $10,000 reward for information on train derailment on Harbor Drive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — BNSF Railway is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for the train derailment near Harbor Street Overpass on June 6.

Harbor Drive near Petco Park was closed a week on June 6 after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed.

The BNSF Railway is urging anyone with information or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Members of the public can call 800-832-5452.

The incident remains under investigation.