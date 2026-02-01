Blind San Diego sailor prepares for historic solo voyage across Pacific Ocean

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego sailor is preparing for what could be the first-ever solo, non-stop voyage across the Pacific Ocean by a blind person, planning to sail from San Diego to Japan in spring 2027.

Hiro Iwamoto, who lost his sight completely at age 16, has already completed the journey once before in 2019 with the help of a sighted navigator during a 55-day voyage covering thousands of miles. Now, he wants to attempt the crossing entirely alone.

"If you are in despair, please try to find the meaning and act on it! Your life will be much better," Iwamoto said.

For Iwamoto, finding that meaning took time. He began losing his eyesight at 13 and went completely blind three years later.

"My life got very, very into darkness," Iwamoto said. "So I tried to commit suicide, jump off from the bridge to the beautiful ocean it used to be, but at the time it sounded very dark and scary."

The ocean, where Iwamoto once contemplated ending his life, has now become the place where he feels most alive.

"Sailboat — can you imagine? Just go, just with wind," Iwamoto said.

His first attempt to cross the Pacific in 2013 ended after just six days when a whale struck his boat.

"I heard 3 big crashing sounds — Boom! Boom! Boom!" Iwamoto said.

That setback sent him back into despair, questioning his ambitious challenge.

"Why as a totally blind you had such a dumb dream? As a totally blind, the safest place is staying home. Never go out," Iwamoto said.

During his darkest moments, Iwamoto remembered a message from his late uncle: "There is meaning in your blindness! Through your challenges, you will give courage and hope to others."

For his upcoming solo attempt, Iwamoto will rely on new technology that can observe critical, real-time sailing data and speak it aloud, even in the middle of the ocean.

"Like wind angle, wind direction, boat speed, boat direction and where the obstacles are coming," Iwamoto said.

This week, the Challenged Athletes Foundation and sailing legend Malin Burnham surprised Iwamoto with a $5,000 grant to support his journey.

"This is an opportunity to change the world. This is an opportunity to change what people perceive someone's limits are who is visually impaired. And he has no limits," said Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Iwamoto hopes his journey will inspire others to push beyond perceived limitations.

"Don't limit yourself. Let's make impossible, possible together," Iwamoto said.

You, too, can support his journey by clicking here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.