Rancho Bernardo High School students to be released early Thursday due to cooling system issues

SAN DIEGO — Multiple school districts and campuses are operating under minimum or heat day protocols as extreme heat continues in the San Diego area.

Poway Unified School District's Rancho Bernardo High School announced that Thursday will be a minimum day with early dismissal.

A letter to parents said the early release is because "portions of our campus air conditioning system (are) still not functioning as expected."

The letter continued: "We had hoped to have the air conditioning issue fully resolved by now; however, additional equipment needs to be installed to better support cooling across campus."

San Diego Unified School District, Coronado Unified School District, and others have also been taking extra precautions or letting students out early this week due to the heat wave.

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A heat advisory was in effect for inland areas through Tuesday morning, followed by an extreme heat watch through at least 8 p.m. Friday for the entire region, according to the National Weather Service.

See more of our coverage of schools during the heat wave in the main video player above.