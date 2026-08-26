San Diego Unified takes steps to protect students and staff from extreme heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District has plans in place to protect students and staff during an extreme heat wave, though some parents have raised concerns about temperatures inside school gyms.

The district says all educational spaces have air conditioning. Gyms, locker rooms, restrooms, and kitchens do not have air conditioning, but the district says those spaces are kept ventilated, and gym temperatures cannot exceed 86.2 degrees.

Jennifer Alfonso, program manager for nursing and wellness at San Diego Unified, said the district is prepared to make adjustments when temperatures rise.

"We can modify activities, we could change schedules as needed, obviously, we want to encourage hydration for our students and staff," Alfonso said.

Some parents told ABC 10News that gym temperatures have been reaching into the 80s. When gym temperatures exceed 86.2 degrees, the district says schools make schedule and activity adjustments.

"If the students and staff are inside the gym and the temperature gets too hot above the standards, we are working on ventilation, and again we have guidelines to ensure, and we may have to adjust and modify," Alfonso said.

The district says staff monitor conditions and students throughout the day. Coaches and staff supervising outdoor activities — including athletics, physical education, cheerleading, and recess — provide additional water, rest breaks, and make adjustments when necessary.

All San Diego Unified high school coaches are trained in district hot weather procedures and certified through the National Federation of State High School Associations on heat illness prevention. School sites also receive guidance from the California Interscholastic Federation for emergency action plans.

"There's air condition spaces as needed; it kind of depends on the activities, but for any sports-related activities, we follow CIF protocols, we follow state guidelines, we follow district guidelines," Alfonso said.

Alfonso said families can help by preparing students before they arrive at school.

"Wear light, comfortable clothing, encourage water, encourage hydration, and then most importantly, we want them to feel safe to tell their teacher or anyone on campus if they're not feeling well," Alfonso said.

The district says its priority is keeping schools open while maintaining a safe learning environment. Schools will remain open as long as a safe learning environment can be provided.

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